Satluj Leaked Online Hours After Being Removed Zee5; Diljit Dosanjh's Controversial Film Surfaces In HD

Just hours after being removed from Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film Satluj reportedly surfaced online, with its HD version now being circulated across social media and messaging platforms. The film, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down from Zee5 only two days after its India premiere.

While the streaming platform has not disclosed the reason behind its removal, the development led to discussion around censorship, artistic freedom and the limits of content regulation in the digital era.

Soon after the takedown, several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that the complete film was being shared through social media platforms and WhatsApp. According to posts circulating online, the leaked version has a runtime of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 22 seconds. Users have also claimed that the HD print is available on X and other social media platforms.

Several attempts were made to stop Satluj, earlier known as Punjab ’95. But after the ban on OTT, the story seems to be travelling even faster among people. There are reports that a full 2-hour, 29-minute and 22-second version of the film, reportedly around 1 GB in size, is… pic.twitter.com/kCo4VavR4l — Ravinder Singh Robin (@rsrobin1) July 6, 2026

The leak comes shortly after Diljit addressed the film's removal during an Instagram Live session on Monday. Thanking viewers for watching and supporting Satluj during its brief availability on Zee5, the actor reflected on the long and difficult journey the film had taken before reaching audiences.

During the interaction, Diljit also encouraged those who had already watched and downloaded the film to share it with others, saying that content becomes difficult to erase once it enters the digital space.

"Once something is online, it can't be erased," Diljit said while speaking about the film and the conversations it has generated.

Previously titled Punjab '95, Satluj is based on the life and work of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged secret cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy period. The project has faced multiple hurdles over the years, including delays surrounding its release.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.