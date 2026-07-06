Amid Satluj Row, The India Story Director Chettan DK Hopes His Film Gets CBFC Nod: 'Difficult Time For Films On Uncomfortable Realities'

A day after Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed from Zee5, another film dealing with a socially relevant subject is facing uncertainty before its release. The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is currently awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its planned theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

The film explores the use of pesticides in farming and their impact on human health. It aims to raise awareness about the hidden dangers linked to food production and encourage conversations around a public health issue that affects millions.

While the teaser has generated interest for its subject, the film is yet to receive CBFC clearance, leaving its release uncertain.

Reacting to the situation, director Chettan DK said the recent developments surrounding Satluj and the delay in certification for The India Story have been difficult for filmmakers tackling sensitive topics.

“It has been a difficult time for films that dare to speak about uncomfortable realities. Seeing Satluj disappear from an OTT platform and now The India Story still waiting for its CBFC clearance is heartbreaking as a filmmaker. Our intention has never been to create controversy—we simply want to bring an important issue to the people through cinema. After years of research and hard work, all we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences. We remain hopeful that The India Story receives its clearance soon so people can watch it and form their own opinions.”

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi.

With discussions around films inspired by real events and socially relevant subjects continuing to grow, The India Story seeks to contribute to that conversation by highlighting the potential health risks associated with pesticide use through the medium of cinema.

Subject to CBFC certification, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.