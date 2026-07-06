'No Pro-Khalistan Sentiment, Shows Truth': Jaswant Singh Khalra's Lawyer Reacts After Satluj Removed From Zee5

The removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from Zee5 just days after its release triggered fresh debate, with people closely associated with the Jaswant Singh Khalra case expressing sharply contrasting views on the decision.

While advocate Navkiran Singh, who worked on the Khalra case, described the film's removal as "wrong" and insisted it presents historical facts, former IAS officer KBS Sidhu said authorities may have acted to prevent any possible law-and-order issues.

The Honey Trehan-directed film premiered on Zee5 on Friday, July 3, without any promotional campaign but was taken down within two days. Although the streaming platform said it stood by the film and its makers, it only stated that Satluj had been made unavailable "in light of current developments," without giving a detailed explanation.

'What the film shows is the truth': Navkiran Singh

Speaking to India Today, advocate Navkiran Singh, who was part of Jaswant Singh Khalra's human rights team and represented Khalra's wife, Parmjit Kaur Khalra, in the CBI case, criticised the decision to remove the film.

"Removing the film is wrong. Satluj was first subjected to cuts and then its title was changed. What the film shows is the truth. There were records of 2,097 cremations involving unidentified victims. On September 6, 1995, the police picked up Jaswant Singh Khalra from his home. He had met me a week before that."

Recalling the risks faced by those associated with the case, he added, "Four lawyers associated with us were killed, and I was also attacked. I represented Parmjit Kaur Khalra in the Supreme Court, after which the matter was referred as a human rights case. Our team then worked on the case and compiled the necessary data. Not releasing the film or taking it down will politically hurt the BJP in Punjab. This film will not fuel any pro-Khalistan sentiment."

Former IAS officer cites public order concerns

Former IAS officer KBS Sidhu, who served as Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar between 1992 and 1996, offered a different perspective while acknowledging that the film is based on events established during the investigation.

"The story shown in the film is true and was established during the CBI investigation," he told India Today.

Sidhu recalled that he was the Deputy Commissioner when Jaswant Singh Khalra was allegedly abducted in September 1995. "I ordered a magisterial inquiry the very next day after he was taken away. At that time, contact could not be established with then Tarn Taran SSP Ajit Sandhu," he said.

He also noted that many of the key individuals linked to the case, including former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, former Punjab DGP KPS Gill and former SSP Ajit Sandhu, are no longer alive. According to Sidhu, Khalra's family eventually secured justice through the courts, with several police personnel convicted in the case, while Ajit Sandhu died by suicide in 1997.

Despite acknowledging the film's factual basis, Sidhu suggested that the decision to remove it may have been influenced by concerns over maintaining peace.

About Satluj

Satluj stars Diljit as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Originally titled Punjab '95, the film encountered several hurdles before release. It was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022 but did not receive a clearance certificate. The filmmakers had earlier alleged that the board sought 127 cuts.

The film was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, but the screening was cancelled following reported objections from Indian authorities. After its brief release on Zee5, Satluj received praise from viewers and critics before being taken down. Diljit Dosanjh later said the film had still reached audiences and continued to circulate online.