'If The Kashmir Files Can Exist...': Satluj Writer Hints At 'Someone In Power' At CBFC Or I&B Ministry Behind Film’s Removal

Satluj Makers To Move Court After ZEE5 Removal | Photo Via Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, originally titled Punjab ’95, was removed from ZEE5 in India on Sunday evening, July 5, just two days after its premiere. Released on July 3, the film had been awaiting CBFC certification since 2022, remaining stuck in the process for nearly four years.

'Someone In Power Blocked Satluj': Co-Writer

The sudden removal sparked questions, with co-writer Niren Bhatt alleging that 'someone in power,' whether at the CBFC or the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, may have stepped in over the film’s removal. "I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication," Bhatt told Variety India.

He added that the film had faced 'pure stonewalling' for years, with the CBFC maintaining 'pin-drop silence' and refusing to explain its concerns, the portions it objected to, or who was making the decisions. Bhatt also questioned ZEE5’s statement citing 'current developments', saying the platform had not clarified what those developments were.

"If there is a problem, let us have a dialogue. But how can you have a dialogue when they silently remove your work?" he said.

'Deeply Frustrating Because Satluj Belonged In Theaters'

Niren shared that banning or restricting content is a false move because it only triggers immense curiosity. Expressing frustration, he said that this film belonged in theatres. They stopped their premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, they blocked the international theatrical release and now they are pausing it on OTT.

'If The Kashmir Files Can Exist, Why Is Our Film...'

"If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labeled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense," the writer stated, hitting back at the decision.

Makers To Approach Court

Bhatt stated that the makers' next step is clear, they will approach the court. He said the film has been 'wrongly stopped' and that anyone objecting to it must legally spell out their concerns so they can respond.

Citing the example of Udta Punjab, where the makers challenged the CBFC’s demand for 94 cuts and secured a release with just one cut, Bhatt said he is hopeful that history will repeat itself and Satluj will return to streaming soon.

Based on the life of renowned human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film, however, continues to be available for streaming internationally on ZEE5 Global.