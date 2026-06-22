Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Vijendranath Tiwari Attacked With Sticks In Bihar Village Over Land Dispute, One Accused Arrested

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's family has reportedly been caught in a troubling incident in Bihar's Gopalganj district. His brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over land at the family's ancestral village.

According to several media reports, the attack took place after tensions escalated over a property-related matter. Tiwari was allegedly beaten with sticks and clubs, resulting in injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, he was rushed to Gopalganj Model Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was later referred to a medical facility in Patna for further care and observation.

Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Police officials have begun investigating the matter and have already taken action in the case. Reports state that one accused has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others who may have been involved.

The incident has drawn attention because of the family's connection to actor Pankaj Tripathi, who hails from Bihar and has often spoken about his roots and upbringing in the state. However, neither the actor nor his representatives have issued a public statement regarding the incident so far.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further legal action is expected as the case progresses.

Patna, Bihar: On Attack on actor Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan says, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them..." pic.twitter.com/bowmhkfjSf — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

Reacting to the incident, RJD MP Manoj Jha told IANS, "When there was an attack on Pankaj Tripathi's brother, it became news because he is an important person. His name figures among Bihar's distinguished and respected personalities. Every day, each and every family in Bihar is living in fear, and there is no one to look after their concerns."

On the other hand, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan stated, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them."