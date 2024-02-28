 Panchayat 2 Anchal Tiwari Says She Is 'Alive' After False News Of Her Passing In Bihar Accident Went Viral: 'My Family Has Been Tortured' (WATCH)
It was reported that Anchal Tiwari died in a road accident in Bihar on Sunday, however, the actress has slammed the news.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Recently, there was news stating that Anchal Tiwari, who has acted in Panchayat 2, died in a road accident in Bihar on Sunday. However, on Wednesday, the actress slammed the news and stated that Aanchal Tiwari, who passed away, was a Bhojpuri actress with the same name, and the media confused it with her.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Anchal revealed that she is alive and the false news about her death has tourtured her family and friends. She wrote, " STOP THE LIES. To all media outlets, I am alive and well, blessed by God’s grace! It has come to my attention that false information claiming I was in a car accident and passed away has been circulated using my picture. This unprofessional and disgraceful act has intensely traumatized me. I urge all media outlets to be diligent in fact-checking before circulating information. Using someone’s image in such a misleading way is unacceptable and hostile. Let’s hold ourselves to higher standards of integrity and responsibility."

"Please help me spread the truth by sharing this post and putting an end to these malicious rumours. Let’s all strive for accuracy, respect, and empathy in our reporting. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern – I truly appreciate your support," concluded the actress.

Check out the video:

article-image

In the video, she can be heard saying that people are comparing her to Poonam Pandey, reacting to this, Anchal said that this is done by the media and not by her.

Meanwhile, in Panchayat 2, Anchal played the role of Raveena, Parmeshwar's daughter.

