Pak actor Shaan Shahid hits back at Javed Akhtar for 26/11 remarks: 'Who gave him visa?'

A day after veteran Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar stated in Lahore that 26/11 terrorists were "still roaming free", Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid slammed him on social media.

Shahid took to his Twitter handle and took a dig at Akhtar that he chooses to keep mum despite knowing the ones involved in the Gujarat riots, but he wants to look out for 26/11 terrorists in Pakistan.

He also questioned about who gave a visa to Akhtar.

"Inko gujrat main musalmanoon kai qatil ka tu pata hai lakin yeh khamosh Hain..or ab Yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 kai mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay Hain ..#faizmela isko visa kis nai dia?" he tweeted.

Javed Akhtar's sparks row with Pakistan visit

Akhtar recently visited Lahore in Pakistan to attend a festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

During the event, a journalist asked Akhtar to convey to Indians that Pakistanis were "good people". To that, the lyricist responded that the world had witnessed the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbaia and that it is no secret that those terrorists are still roaming free on Pakistani soil.

"Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye," he said.

When Shaan Shahid criticised India

Shaan Shahid is a renowned actor, director, writer and producer in Pakistan. He is one of the most popular and loved leading stars in the country.

Shahid has often made headlines for his staunch opinions against India and Hindus. He has also been called out several times for showing Hindus and the Indian Army in a bad light in his films.

For the unversed, Shahid was also apporached for a crucial role in Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller 'Ghajini'. He had, however, declined the role and had criticised the makers for wanting to cast a Pakistani actor as a villain.

Communication blockade from Pak's side: Javed Akhtar

During the event, Akhtar also mentioned that Pakistani artists have always been welcomed in India with open arms, but it has not received the same treatment from the neighbouring country.

Citing examples of Mehdi Hassan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's visits to India, Akhtar stated how Pakistan never hosted an event for Lata Mangeshkar in their country.

"So the communication blockade is from both sides and perhaps more from your side," he said.

