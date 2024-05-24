'Paise Ke Liye Bahut Bure Kaam Karne Padte The': Neena Gupta Recalls Her Initial Struggle In Industry

Neena Gupta |

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is best known for her work in Badhaai Ho, Panchayat, The Last Colour, and more. Now, she is all set to play the role of Maju Devi in Panchayat season 3.

In an interview with Showsha, the Veere Di Wedding actress opened up about her initial struggles and revealed that she had to do bad work for money since she wanted to survive in the city.

Neena Gupta On Her Struggle Story

Neena shifted from Delhi to Bombay to begin her career in the Hindi film industry. Often labelled as a rebel star and bold actress, she revealed that she faced many ups and downs in her journey when she had to do bad roles when she had no work.

She revealed, “Need ke hisaab se it has changed. Pehle zarurat thi paise ki zyada toh paise ke liye bahut bure bure kaam karne padte the. Kai baar mai bhagwan se prarthna karti thi ki yeh picture release hi na ho. Ab mai na keh sakti hu, pehle kabhi na nahi keh sakti thi. Jo script mujhe bahaut achi lagti hai, role bahaut acha lagta hai woh han karti hu jo nahi acha lagta woh nahi karti hu (Earlier, there was a greater need for money, so one had to do very bad things. Many times I used to pray to God that this movie shouldn’t be released. Now I can say no, I couldn’t say no before. I agree to the script that I like, and I don’t do what I don’t like.).”

On the work front, Neena will be next in Panchayat season 3. She plays the role of village Pradhan.

The show also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles. It is all set to stream on Prime Video from May 28.