‘Owe Everything To You,’ Says Rohit Suchanti As He Wishes Aishwarya Khare On Her Birthday

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are widely loved for their stint together in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show features them as protagonists Rishi and Lakshmi. While the duo share a commendable chemistry onscreen, offscreen too, rumours of their budding romance have been doing rounds for a while now. Rohit’s birthday wish for the actress has only amplified these rumours further.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared two videos of him with Aishwarya and then went ahead to pen a heartfelt note, the actor stated how he owes everything to Aishwarya and that she has chosen the ‘correct’ flag this time.

The actor wrote, “I still don't know what to type because true is the hype. You're an amazing person, you add value to everybody's life you get involved with

Thank you for adding value to my life, owe everything to you !!

One thing I can surely say you were collecting a right flag not a red one .... #iykyk

Have a great birthday and a year ahead Aur jaldi wapis aaja

LOVE YOU ♥️”

Earlier, Aishwarya’s birthday post for Rohit had sparked the same rumours. While rumours of their relationship have been doing rounds for a while now, both Aishwarya and Rohit have refrained from commenting on the same.