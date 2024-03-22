 Our Living World OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cate Blanchett's Series
Cate Blanchett, known for her role as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, will appear in this series

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

Our Living World, starring Cate Blanchett in the lead role, is all set to stream on an OTT platform soon. Cate is an Australian actor and producer, known for her movies such as The Lord of the Rings and Manifesto.

Where to watch Our Living World

The documentary on mother nature will release on April 17, 2024, and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Blanchett's talent is evident, as she won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three BAFTA and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is one of Hollywood's leading women and is well known for her dedication and hard work towards environmental problems.

Plot

Our Living World focuses on showing how everything is connected. It shows how different animals, plants and places rely on each other to survive. If you love watching nature and animal-related dossiers, you will be amazed to explore places like hot deserts, dense forests, the deep ocean, and many more in the series.

The series discusses the pivotal role of climate in living organism life, how it changes, and how it can affect the planet.

About Our Living World

There is no conventional cast in the sense of characters, even though Cate Blanchett narrates the series. Some of the interviewers in the series have not been made public yet. The series consists of four episodes.

