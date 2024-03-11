 Oppenheimer OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Oscar-Winning Film
Oppenheimer OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Oscar-Winning Film

Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer swept seven awards at the Oscars 2024.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The film is now all set to stream on the OTT platform soon.

Where can you watch Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer will be available for streaming on JioCinema in both Hindi and English from March 21, 2024 onwards.

The film, based on historical events, was a major hit at the box office and was highly praised by critics. Directed by Christopher Nolan and featuring an all-star cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and many others, the story is a gripping tale of hard work, determination, and success.

article-image

Plot

The movie is set against the backdrop of World War 2. During World War II, Engineer Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the highly secretive Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer, along with a team of scientists, spspenteveral years designing the atomic bomb. As they build the most dangerous weapon in the world, it changes the course of history.

article-image

Cast

The film's cast includes Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr, Casey Affleck as Boris Pash, a US Army military intelligence officer and commander of the Also Mission, Rami Malek as David L. Hill, a nuclear physicist at the Met Lab, who helped to create the Chicago Pile, a retired Naval Reserve officer and high-ranking member of the US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), Hap Lawrence as Lyndon B. Johnson, Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman, Pat Skipper as James F. Byrnes, Will Roberts as George C. Marshall, Casey Affleck as Boris Pash among others.

article-image
article-image

All about Oppenheimer

The movie delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles his extraordinary journey, often hailed as the "father of the atomic bomb". The film was produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Rovan and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Syncopy and Atlas Entertainment. The cinematography was done by Hoyte van Hoytema and edited by Jennifer Lame.

