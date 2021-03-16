Ondu Ganteya Kathe to release on March 19

Having created a big hype with its unique title, Ondu Ganteya Kathe has already generated much curiosity with its poster and trailer. Now the film is all set to release on March 19. As the title suggests, the film is not limited to an hour alone. It is a completely three-hour film that is based on real-life incidents.
And even if the title seems rather special, the trailer is extremely entertaining, thus conveying the tone of the film. Raghav Dwarki who has previously directed Guna and Mungaru, is returning back to direction after eight years eight this film. A wholesome comedy flick, Ondu Ganteya Kathe will definitely provide completely entertainment to viewers is something that the team is confident of.
The producers of the film Kashyap Dakoju, KS Dushyant, Shwetha Dakoju and Real Wealth Ventures have teamed together for the third time to present a film.
The movie stars Ajay Raj, Shanaya Katwe, Swathi Sharma, Paapa Pandu Chidanand, Silly Lalli Anand, Prakash Tuminadu, Yashwant Sardeshpande, Prashant Siddhi, Nagendra Sha, Majaa Talkies Remo, Mimicry Gopi amongst others. The cinematography for this rib-tickler is by Suryakanth and Ganesh Mallaiah has edited it. Dennis Vallabhan has scored the music. Ondu Ganteya Kathe will hit screens on March 19.
_
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)