Ondu Ganteya Kathe to release on March 19

The producers of the film Kashyap Dakoju, KS Dushyant, Shwetha Dakoju and Real Wealth Ventures have teamed together for the third time to present a film.

The movie stars Ajay Raj, Shanaya Katwe, Swathi Sharma, Paapa Pandu Chidanand, Silly Lalli Anand, Prakash Tuminadu, Yashwant Sardeshpande, Prashant Siddhi, Nagendra Sha, Majaa Talkies Remo, Mimicry Gopi amongst others. The cinematography for this rib-tickler is by Suryakanth and Ganesh Mallaiah has edited it. Dennis Vallabhan has scored the music. Ondu Ganteya Kathe will hit screens on March 19.

