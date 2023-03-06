OMG! Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman shows her bruises, exposes her abusive relationship

Anicka Vikhraman |

Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman has made several allegations on her boyfriend claiming that he tortured and physically abused her. She shared this update publicly on social media and stated that her ex-BF Anoop Pillai attacked her after which she had filed an FIR against him. Since then, the news grabbed eye balls and a phot of her bruised face is getting ioncreasingly viral on the internet. .

The actress went online and posted her bruised photos on Facebook to expose the evil act of her ex-boyfriend. In the caption, she wrote “ I was in love with a guy named Anoop Pillai. In the past few years, he has abused me mentally as well as physically. After doing all this he is scaring me. I have never seen a man like him. Never had a bad dream that he would do something like this to me. I filed a police complaint for the second time at Bengaluru police when I was beaten by him. When I made my first complaint in Chennai Police Station, he felt at my feet and cried.”

Ankita Vikhraman regrets foirgiving Anoop Pillai

The actress revealed that she filed a case against him in police station, but he somehow got their support. She also called herself ‘stupid’ to forgive him after he pleaded infront of her.

When she went to police in Chennai, he brought them in his favour and beat her even more.

Anoop keeps threatening her

The actress further added, “Instead of leaving these incidents behnind, I an constantly getting threats on calls and he is trying to defame me and my family. The last photo was clicked prior to my BF’s attack on me. I was really excited to show my haircut. Nevertheless, it was all my past. I have recovered now and will start sharing pics. I have also started shooting and hope everything goes well now.”