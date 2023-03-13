OMG! Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozil says, 'mandali is over’ - Is this the end?

Abdu Rozik | Photo from Instagram

It’s been a month since Bigg Boss 16 ended and the mandali is often spotted hanging out with each other. But wait! What Abdu Rozik recently stated will shock you. The Tazakian Singer, who also participated in Salman Khan's reality show, was one of the biggest highlights of the group.

In his latest interaction with the media, Abdu was quizzed about Mandali. With a slight smile on his face, he said that ‘It’s over’.

Abdu was closest to THESE two in the Bigg Boss house

The mandali, formed by Sajid Khan, was a group of six people- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer. The members developed a good rapport and were seen supporting each other till the end. While he bonded well with everyone inside the house during the show, he stated that his friendship with Shiv Thakare will be forever.

He also displayed some feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, but later realised that they have no chance.

Friendships and love angles in Bigg Boss

It is often said that friendships and love affairs inside the house are staged, fake and do not last for long. However, it’s a reality show where people require developing relationships to survive, no matter if it's fake or genuine.

While many friendly duos have hardly seen each other after the show, mandali is often spotted spending some quality time with each other. Recently, we saw a happy reunion of Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia at MC Stan's concert in Jaipur.

Talking about Mandali, what are your thoughts about Abdu Rozik’s statement? Tell us in the comments!