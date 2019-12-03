Not 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' but Kartik Aaryan to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's untitled next

“His comic timing, his understanding of the sanctity of the institution of marriage and its subversion through infidelity, is way beyond his range of personal experiences,” exults director Mudassar Aziz.

Taking his popularity even further we now have it from very reliable sources that Kartik has been signed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a forthcoming production.

“Kartik came THIS close to playing the lead opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sadly the dates didn’t work out. Kartik will now be a part of a Bhansali Production to be announced soon,” says the source.