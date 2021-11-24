North Korean citizen importing 'Squid Game' on USB drive shot dead; several students imprisoned: Report

The Korean drama 'Squid Game' has been creating waves around the world and has managed to gain larger-than-expected popularity.

The hype around the show, however, is costing the citizen of North Korea dearly.

According to a report in American news media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA), North Korea sentenced several high school students to severe punishment after being caught watching 'Squid Game' secretly.

Some citizen importing the show on USB drives across the border were shot to death and the student who purchased the USB was sentenced to life in prison.

Reportedly, the other students who watched with him were sentenced to five years of labour reformation.

The report stated that seven high school students from Chongjin City, North Hamgyong Province, were caught watching 'Squid Game' by the 109th Joint Command of Staff's inspection.

It wasn't just the students who were punished, but even the principal, youth secretary, and teacher from the high school were dismissed from their positions.

Meanwhile, the creator of 'Squid Game' had announced earlier this month that the hit series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season.

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix's biggest-ever TV show.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:32 PM IST