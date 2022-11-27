Nora Fatehi reveals she was 'betrayed' in love - Did she hint at Angad Bedi?

Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi | File photo

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who has been quite tightlipped about her personal life, was recently seen in tears while recalling the time she was "betrayed in love".

Nora is currently seen as one of the judges on the dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. During the final performances of the contestants in the grand finale episode, Nora was seen getting emotional after Sriti Jha danced to the song 'Bada Pachtaoge' with her choreographer Vivek Chachere.

Though Sriti did not score full marks, her performance moved Nora, who could not hold her tears back. Lauding Sriti for choosing her song for her final act, Nora said, "This may not have been your best performance dance-wise, but it touched my heart and emotions were on point."

She added, "I was going through a personal situation at that time and I could relate to the emotions while shooting. I would just carry all my emotions to the set".

For the unversed, 'Bada Pachtaoge' is a music video starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora. It is about Nora cheating on Vicky with another man, and ends with Vicky ending his life, leaving the actress remorseful forever. The song released in 2019 and was a rage in the country.

Interestingly, Nora was in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi back then.

While both Nora and Angad never revealed the reason behind their breakup, the latter tied the knot with actress Neha Dhupia in the next year, and the couple is now parents to two kids.

Nora, on the other hand, has been creating waves with back-to-back superhit dance numbers. She will be soon seen in a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' with the song 'Jehda Nasha'.

She will also perform live on November 29 at the FIFA Fan Festival alongside other international celebrities.