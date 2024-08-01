Nora Fatehi APOLOGISES For Viral 'Feminism F**ked Up Society' Remark: 'It's Not A Problem In India, Was Speaking About West'

Actress Nora Fatehi was at the receiving end of severe backlash a few months ago after she had said in an interview that feminism had "f**ked up" the society, and that she did not agree with the idea of women not wanting to have families. She has now clarified her stance and even apologised to the people for hurting their sentiments, and stated that her statement was misunderstood.

During an interview with Mashable, Nora stated that her statement was not about actual feminism and women rights, but about the wave of "radical feminism" that has hit the West. "I would like to clarify that this is not a problem in India. We still uphold tradition and values. But in the West, we have too many people now who encourage the ideology that 'I can do everything myself', 'I can even have kids by myself'. Of course, you can, but why are we encouraging that? Should we not encourage nuclear families?" she stated.

'Have seen the negative effects of being single mother'

She went on to say that her statements were based on her own experiences. "I come from a divorced family. My parents got divorced when I was 10-11. So I have seen the negative effects of being a single mother," she said, adding that she advocates the idea of families and of kids growing up with both their mothers and fathers.

"My remark was taken out of context, and if people were upset I would like to genuinely apologise for hurting them, but that was not the intention at all. I was just putting out my opinion based on my experiences because I grew up in the West," she mentioned.

'We have lost balance in the West'

She also stated that the extreme feminism wave in the West has gone to the extent that it is encouraging the society to "separate men and women". "We have lost balance in the West. The situation is very chaotic," she added.

Nora was criticised for stating that women must go out and work and have a life of their own, but they should be independent only "to a certain extent". She had also stated how she believes men are the fundamental 'providers' while women are 'nurturers'.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in the comic caper Madgaon Express, which also starred Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles.