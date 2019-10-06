‘No Time to Die’ first poster: Daniel Craig is back as James Bond 007; film to release on 3 April, 2020

Washington DC [USA]: The much-awaited James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is all set to hit the screens on April 3, next year in India.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the release date. "Mark the date... The newest James Bond 007 movie - titled #NoTimeToDie - will release in #India on 3 April 2020... Daniel Craig returns as #JamesBond007... First look poster of #Bond25," he tweeted.

Earlier today, the first poster of the film was unveiled. The poster shows Daniel Craig suited up in his trademark tux and bowtie with an intense look on his face. Oozing his signature 007 vibes, the star looks suave in a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie, paired with a crisp white shirt. In the poster, he can be seen gazing intensely at something in the distance.

The 25th film in the action spy franchise follows a now-retired Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, reported Variety.

Apart from Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek (the film's villain), Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Waltz first appeared in 2015's 'Spectre' as the main villain, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond movies.

Craig, who is returning for his fifth appearance as the agent in the upcoming movie, will be playing the character for the last time. Cary Fukunaga is directing the film. He took over filmmaking duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. His exit delayed the film's release nearly six months from its original October 2019 release date. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing, and Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.