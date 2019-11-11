Entertainment

Updated on

No more Monday blues: Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez step out with a smile to light our day up

By FPJ Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor posed for the paparrazi before starting their day

Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez
Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Nobody likes Monday blues, do we? But you'ss forget it all when you see our B-Town celebs start their work day with a huge smile and enthusiasm.

While Jacqueline Fernandez and Neha Dhupia were gearing up for Neha's podcast No Filter Neha, Arjun Kapoor was seen posing for the paparazzi outside the Dubbing Studio.

Besides, girls' favourite Vicky Kaushal melt our hearts with his mesmerizing smile outside the Matrix Office in Bandra, Mumbai. Meanwhile, other actors like Daisy Shah and Amruta Khanvilkar too seemed joyous and full of energy .

Check out all the pictures here:

Jacqueline Fernandez for No Filter Neha
Jacqueline Fernandez for No Filter Neha
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Amruta Khanvilkar
Amruta Khanvilkar
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in