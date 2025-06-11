Nikita Roy: Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal And Paresh Rawal Starrer Fails To Keep Us Engaged

YouTube

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screens in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), which had failed to make a mark at the box office. She impressed one and all with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi, and now, the actress is all set for her next film titled Nikita Roy. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up in 2022, and now, after more than two and a half years, it will finally release.

On Wednesday, the makers of Nikita Roy dropped the trailer of the film, and it is not at all impressive. The trailer looks cluttered and fails to keep us engaged. The movie is a supernatural thriller, but there are hardly any scenes in the trailer that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

If we talk about the actors, it is only Paresh Rawal who grabs our attention. Other actors like Sonakshi, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar don't leave a mark.

Nikita Roy Release Date

Nikita Roy is slated to release on June 27, 2025. The movie will be clashing with another supernatural thriller, Maa, which stars Kajol in the lead role.

If we compare the trailers of both films, then of course the trailer of Kajol starrer is much better than Nikita Roy's. The buzz about Maa is also quite good. So, let's see who will win the box office race.

Nikita Roy is directed by Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh S Sinha. It will mark his directorial debut. Well, the trailer has failed to impress us, but let's hope that the film turns out to be better.

Sonakshi had wrapped up the shooting of Nikita Roy in 2022. After wrapping up the shoot, she had said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."