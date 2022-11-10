Nikita Dutta says, 'Rocket Gang is a birthday gift in disguise'

Nikita Dutta | Pic: Instagram/nikifying

The Nikita Dutta-starrer Rocket Gang has released today. The film, which also stars Aditya Seal, is directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

Having bagged this role how happy are you?

I am very happy. If you actually see, this role is very different from what I have played in the past. So it was a great challenge and for the longest time I have been saying I want to do something different and challenging. And this role has come to me through the universe and I am happy I am playing it.

How do you look at your transition? You have been working on all the platforms TV, films and web series?

Honestly, I’m enjoying doing films more than TV. But I will give the credit to TV as whatever I have learned, I have learned from TV. When I look back, I am very thankful. I also feel I have a long way to go. It's just the beginning.

Every Friday is a testing time for actors. There is a dry spell at the box office. Your comment?

Yes, every weekend is also important. We are having a dry spell but South films are doing extremely well. In my case, the previous three films all have been an OTT release. At least with The Big Bull there was very less pressure on me as there was Abhishek Bachchan, who had the entire load on him. At the moment, I am very disconnected with the feeling as to how it’s going to be. I think it is possibly going to sink in when the numbers start coming in.

Your film has released close to Children's Day. What do you know about Jawaharlal Nehru?

I remember I had an abridged biography of Chacha Nehru we read when I was a kid. I don’t know how many children have read it now. But we read it and we all knew he loved children. My birthday happens to be just one day before his birthday. A lot of times as a kid we used not to celebrate our birthday on the same day but celebrate on a convenient day. I have celebrated my birthday on the 14th so many times. For me 13/14 both are very special dates. It becomes like an extended birthday. This film is a birthday gift in disguise so it’s a big deal for me.

How was it working with the children in Rocket Gang?

Looking at them I got a feeling of what was I doing when I was their age. I was like a gaddhi. I grew up differently. When our generation grew up, we had to study mostly. This is why I didn’t get the chance to pursue something else on the side. These kids are very fortunate that they are getting to do all this and get the best of it.

Any time you may have felt the children are doing better and I have to match their level?

There is lesser stress with the kids as we always have our minds occupied pondering over various things. Our inhibitions increase as adults. Kids have lesser inhibitions and are fearless. This works in their favour.