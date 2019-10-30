Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty turn Joker and Harley Quinn this Halloween

Newlywed couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are celebrating Halloween with great zeal and enthusiasm and their festive attire is sure to give you goosebumps.

The 36-year-old Minaj shared pictures of the couple's first-ever Halloween costumes as a married couple on Instagram. "Behind the scenes w/The JOKER...coming soon - Happy HalloQueen ." In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting on a bench that appears to be decorated as an ice cream cone with a cherry on top.

Minaj who dressed up as "HarleyQUEEN" can be seen donning a red and white short-sleeved top that reads, "Daddy's Lil Monster," fitted red and blue shorts, and black fishnets paired with black and white heels.

She accessorised her look with silver metallic fingerless gloves and a white baseball bat that reads "GOOD NIGHT" in red. Topping her look, she wore a platinum blonde wig, dip-dyed blue and hot pink.