Nicki Minaj hitched to Kenneth Petty!

Washington D.C.: Rapper Nicki Minaj got hitched to Kenneth Perry and she made the big announcement in an adorable Instagram video on Monday.

After using the nickname "husband" to describe him in the past, the 'Super Bass' rapper, 36, has finally married Petty, 41, reported People.

The lady took to her Instagram account posting a video showing matching 'Mr. and Mrs.' mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front.

The caption to the video reads "Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip, " Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10*21*19" -- referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot".