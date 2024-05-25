Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam For Carrying Marijuana, Rapper Live-Streams Drama On Instagram |

Amsterdam: A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that rapper and singer Nicki Minaj is being arrested by the Amsterdam Police on Saturday. The rapper live-streamed the entire incident on her Instagram account. It can be seen in the video that the singer is surrounded by police officers who are asking her to sit in their car. However, there is no official confirmation about the rapper's arrest yet.

There are reports that marijuana was found in one of her bags when she arrived in Amsterdam. However, the rapper claims that the pre-rolls which were found inside her bag, belonged to her security.

Nicki Minaj shared a video on her official Instagram account and claimed that she is being harassed to fail her ongoing tour, which has proved to be a massive hit until now.

NICKI MINAJ IS CURRENTLY UNDER ARREST 🤭pic.twitter.com/6d0Q1xBrGX — Cardi B Caviar (@cardibcaviar) May 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj has been arrested in Amsterdam after marijuana was allegedly found in one of her bags. Nicki says that the pre-rolls that were found belong to her security.pic.twitter.com/ROjxh7Iwye — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 25, 2024

Fan are concerned over the incident, and the hashtag #FREENICKI has started to trend on Twitter (X).

According to media reports, Nicki Minaj underwent a luggage search by police on Saturday. After which, the police discovered something suspicious in her purse.

In a video shared by the rapper herself, she was confronted by airport authorities outside, who explained the reason for needing a second look at her belongings.

The rapper has also responded to incident through her social media, "They've been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour," she said in a post on X.

They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc," her another post read.

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Social media is now flooded with memes and fans supporting the rapper

One of user on X writes,"All this over weed omg release her".

Another user writes,"Megan is behind this and planted something in Nicki’s luggage!"

While defending the artist on social media, one of the user writes, “sound like some sort of setup ngl, Amsterdam is know for legalising weed and even on the verge of trying to get cocaine legalised, somethings not right with this clip.”