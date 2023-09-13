Newlyweds Chris Evans & Alba Baptista To Have Second Wedding In Portugal | Photo Via Instagram.

The Gray Man actor Chris Evans, who recently got married to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, is going to have a second wedding celebration in Europe, reported Page Six. There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be in Massachusetts, a source exclusively told, as per Page Six.

Sometime this week, they'll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon. Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

The news of the second party comes days after Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home. Page Six learned that the Captain America: Civil War star and the Warrior Nun actress invited their closest family and friends to the beautiful ceremony. An insider told us that the nuptials were locked down tight and attendees had to sign NDAs and hand in their cell phones.

A number of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, were present at the wedding. Apart from them, actors like Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski were also among the guests.

The newlyweds and their guests came together at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend, sources told People on Monday.

The Knives Out star and Baptista initially stirred relationship rumours in November 2022, when People said that the couple had been dating for "over a year." Evans and the Portuguese actress were seen holding hands while strolling around Central Park in New York City hours after the news broke.

In February 2023, the actor made their romance Instagram official for Valentine's Day, sharing a series of PDA-packed pics to his Instagram Story, where they enjoyed a waterfall hike, picked apples and skiied together, reported Page Six.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)