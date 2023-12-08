Netizens Praise Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones' Simplicity As They Visit Brihadeeswarar Temple In Tamil Nadu

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, Catharine Zeta Jones and their son Dylan visited the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, recently. A couple of pictures from their visit to the temple have been doing the rounds on social media.

The veteran actor took to his official social media account to share the photos. "Sightseeing 🇮🇳 with the best @catherinezetajones @dylan__douglas #India," he captioned his post.

In the pictures, the trio is seen wearing garlands around their neck. Michael and Catharine also applied tilak on their forehead. According to media reports, they spent the day awestruck by the ancient splendour of the temple.

Soon after their photos went viral on social media, Indians were all praises for them. A user commented, "Happy to see you visiting comparatively under-visited places in India. This temple - Brihadeshwara in Thanjavur is an actual architectural marvel provided it has been constructed completely without the use of any binding materials like cement or concrete."

Another wrote, "Lovely pictures…..hope you are dealing with the intense heat over there."

A section of social media users also lauded them for following Indian culture, specifically mentioning that they removed their shoes inside the temple.

"Also the have removed their shoes when on the stairs🙏🙏," another comment read.

So Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, his son and actress Catharine Zeta Jones visited the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur today



No fuss unlike many Indian actors. They came like any other western tourists, spent the day awestruck by the ancient splendour of the temple! pic.twitter.com/RnU7ZujvT7 — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) December 7, 2023

Michael Douglas was conferred with the coveted Satyajit Ray Lifetime Award at the recently concluded 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor received the award amid cheers and a standing ovation.

In a career spanning over five decades, the 79-year-old actor has wowed the audience with several noteworthy performances in movies like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, Wall Street, Disclosure, and The American President among others. Starting with television before moving to movies and then turning producer, Michael Douglas has had a long journey to stardom.