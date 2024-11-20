Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor turned two in November 2024. The duo's little daughter has already garnered a massive fanbase on social media, with fans constantly swooning over her cuteness.

Recently, Bhatt shared a promotional video and revealed that production house Eternal Sunshine Productions will be teaming up with ALT EFF, aka ALT Environmental Film Festival. As the actress continued talk, fans heard Raha’s adorable scream in the background, yelling, "Maaa!"

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after, netizens poured love in the comments section. A user wrote, "Raha calling maaa." Another wrote, "The way raha calling maa in background."

A third user said, "Raha voice in background." "Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa........maa pls go and answer her," read another comment. "Thank You @aliaabhatt for such efforts for environment and that aaa voice of (maybe) Raha in the background," read another comment.

On Raha's 2nd birthday, Alia shared a throwback photo with her and Ranbir on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption, "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever…happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake."

Read Also Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Birthday Girl Raha, Alia Bhatt Adores Them In Unseen Photo

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress welcomed Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina in the lead.

Next, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir.Bhatt will also feature in Alpha with Sharvari Wagh.