Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Throw Jungle Safari-Themed Birthday Party For Daughter Raha - Check Inside Photos

Bollywood star couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated the second birthday of daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, Wednesday. The proud parents threw a grand birthday bash for the little munchkin in Mumbai and it was attended by their close friends and family members.

Alia and Ranbir have often spoken about their love for animals and nature, and for their baby girl's second birthday, they decided to throw a lavish jungle safari themed bash in the city. While it was a strictly private party, photos from inside the venue have now gone viral, giving glimpses of Raha's animal park cake and birthday decor.

Raha's cake was adorned with miniature lion, rabbit, bears and other animals. There was also a huge panda and monkey erected at the venue and leaves and foliage hung all over. There was also a tattoo booth for the kids and their parents at the venue.

Grandpa Mahesh Bhatt was seen posing with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, who also made an appearance at Raha's birthday party.

Raha's grandma Soni Razdan dropped a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor, Neena Gupta and other friends in front of a forest backdrop. "When your gang shows up for you," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were also a part of Raha's second birthday bash.

On Wednesday evening, Alia dropped an unseen photo of herself cradling Raha in her arms, with Ranbir next to her. "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake," she captioned the photo.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after almost six years of dating. They welcomed Raha in November of the same year, and on Christmas 2023, the parents made their first public appearance with little Raha, who broke the internet.