 Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday
Soni Razdan wished her "darling" granddaughter Raha on her 2nd birthday on Instagram. The proud grandmother shared a priceless moment of Alia Bhatt with Raha, alongside a heartfelt note wishing the little girl never grows up. In the image, Alia is seen holding Raha in her arms as they gaze at monkeys from their room balcony

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image

Soni Razdan recently took to social media to wish her "darling" granddaughter Raha on her 2nd birthday. On Wednesday (November 6), the proud grandmother shared a priceless moment of Alia Bhatt with Raha, alongside a heartfelt note wishing the little girl never grows up.

In the image, Alia is seen holding Raha in her arms as they gaze at monkeys from their room balcony.

Alongside this adorable click, she wrote in the caption, "No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much."

The birthday girl is receiving heartwarming birthday messages from her family members on social media. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor dropped a sweet photo of Raha with her parents, Alia and Ranbir. She captioned the post, "Our pyaar's birthday. God bless (sic)."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a heartwarming photo of Raha, who is seen posing alongside Riddhima's daughter Samara.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also took to Instagram to share sweet, unseen photos, one showing Raha's tiny hand reaching out to touch Shaheen's face, and in the second, Raha is seen holding Shaheen's fingers.

The doting maasi wrote in the caption, "Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday, my little bean."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 of the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with Raha in December 2023 and revealed her face to the world for the first time on Christmas.

