 Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Birthday Girl Raha, Alia Bhatt Adores Them In Unseen Photo
Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 in the same year

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable and heartwarming moment of Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter, Raha, as she celebrates her second birthday on Wednesday.

The proud father is seen planting a sweet kiss on Raha's cheek. On Wednesday, Neetu shared an adorable photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their baby girl, Raha. In the heartwarming image, Ranbir is seen lovingly kissing Raha on her head, with Alia watching the moment.

Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, "Our pyaar's birthday, God bless." The little birthday girl looks absolutely adorable, sitting between her parents in the car, with her beautiful eyes stealing the spotlight.

article-image

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a lovely picture of daughter Raha, where she is seen posing with Riddhima's daughter Samara. Raha gazes directly at the camera, flashing an adorable smile. Dressed in a white t-shirt with matching pants and white-and-pink sneakers, she looks absolutely cute.

In the picture, Alia's little girl is seen perched on the window sill, while Samara gazes out the window. Sharing the beautiful moment, Riddhima wished Raha, writing, "Happy happiest bday, my cutie pie! We love you so much."

article-image

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into their Diwali celebrations. She posted an adorable photo of Raha performing the aarti with her parents. The family donned coordinated mustard yellow outfits for the occasion.

Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 in the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with daughter Raha in December 2023. They unveiled their daughter's face for the first time on Christmas last year.

article-image

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly awaited film "Ramayana", which also stars Sai Pallavi. The makers have set Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 as the release dates for "Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

