Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Baby John 'Cheap Version' Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Vijay's Theri; Check Similarities In Taster Cut

The taster cut (first video glimpse) of Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film Baby John was unveiled by the makers on Monday (November 4) and it promises a masala family entertainer filled with action, drama, great music and a stellar star cast. It has all the elements expected from a massy entertainer.

Soon after the taster cut was released on social media, some portions of it reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Netizens were quick to point out the similarities between the films.

On Reddit, a user mentioned that a scene in which Varun walks towards the camera in between a crowd is similar to Shah Rukh's Jawan scene. Some users also called it a 'rip off' and a 'cheap' version of Jawan.

On the other hand, a section of social media users believed that Baby John has some portions similar to Theri. It may be noted that both Vijay and SRK played the role of cops in Theri and Jawan, respectively, and Varun will also be seen wearing the uniform in his upcoming film.

Netizens point out similarities

"Exactly like Theri in all aspects but with more polished action (Theri ka action was also fine but this is polished in context that itne saal baad action better execute hoga obviously)," a user wrote on Reddit.

"Looks like a cheap version of Jawan," read another comment.

"The scene around 54 seconds feels like a copy of Jawan. And Varun looks a bit weird in the clean shave form. But other than the trailer is interesting, And thank God the whole plot line didn't get revealed," another fan wrote.

Another user commented, "I have watched Theri multiple times and from teaser its confirmed that its an exact same thing. But still I am going to theatre to watch this and for only one reason - THAMAN💥 What a powerful music. Its even better that original Theri. That pumping BGM would be the only reason why I am gonna spend my money."

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Not sure if it is theri remake or Jawan ripoff https://t.co/Ntu8RW2wgE — E-tachi (@shinichikudou48) November 4, 2024

Although plot is similar (Jawan theriyumaa), making and presentation should differ 🤞🤞 — Nikhil Bharatan (@NikhilBharatan) November 4, 2024

Fans were also all praise for Varun's different avatars in the taster cut as well as the background music.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John also stars Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamika Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. According to the makers, the film received tremendous praise at a special screening for exhibitors and distributors at the Big Cine Expo.

Baby John is produced by Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande. IT is all set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.