Neha Solanki To Make A Cameo Opposite Titli Co Actor Avinash Mishra For His Upcoming Show On Star Plus: Reports

Neha Solanki who was last seen in Star Plus' show 'Titli' is all set to make a comneback on the channel again. The actress, who was last seen opposite Avinash Mishra on the show was loved for her performance in Titli, however, the show could not perform very well and was eventually called off. Regardless of this, the actress' chemistry with Avinash was widely loved.

Avinash is now all set to make a comeback with another show on the channel titled 'Khatta Meetha Pyaar.' This show will see Prerna Singh and Avinash Mishra in the lead roles and Aarchi Sachdeva as the parallel lead. While promos of the show have been all over, there can be an exciting news for fans of Titli, who loved watching Avinash and Neha together and have been missing the duo.

According to a report in India Forums, Neha might have a cameo in the show opposite Avinash Mishra. While what character will the actress play stays unknown, it is indeed going to be a visual treat for all the fans who have been wanting to see the duo together.

Khatta Meetha Ishq stars Avinash Mishra, Prerna Singh and Aarchi Sachdeva in the lead roles. The story of the show revolves around Sajeeri (Prerna Singh) a naive young girl who is always taken for granted.