Neha Kakkar weds Rohanpreet: Check out adorable wedding pics and videos

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

Videos and pictures started doing the rounds on the internet soon afterwards. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet seek blessings at a Gurdwara in the city.

Neha wore a peach lehnga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban.