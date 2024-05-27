 Neha Dhupia Stuns In Ethnic Wear As She Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Punjab, PHOTOS
Neha Dhupia will be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Actor Neha Dhupia sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Neha treated fans with a series of photos from her spiritual trip. Clad in a pink-white suit, Neha can be seen seeking blessings and offering her prayers.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ardas ... sabr ... shukarana." As soon as she posted photos from her Golden temple visit, her fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Recently, Neha attended the birthday celebration of filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to Instagram stories, she posted a group photo featuring herself, her husband Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "With our two precious birthday boys...We love you beyond words. Happy birthday Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu. This one's the group hug of the night."

Neha on the work front will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in a web series titled 'Therapy Sherapy'. The actor will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The international project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

On making her international debut, Neha said, "Embarking on the journey of 'Blue 52' has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I'm glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first".

