Nawazuddin Siddiqui spills the beans on his upcoming romantic film Noorani Chehra opposite Nupur Sanon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is the only saving grace in the disastrous Heropanti 2, has always managed to stun the audience with his spectacular acting, even if the film is a sham. After doing a series of experimental and serious roles, the actor has been very busy these days in completing the shooting schedule of his upcoming romantic projects.

Sometime back, he took to his social media and shared wrap-up glimpses of the film Noorani Chehra that he was shooting for and also penned down a heartfelt note for the team. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor after he returned to Mumbai from the shoot.

An elated Nawazuddin shares, “It was a great experience shooting the film. It is a beautiful love story with an extremely talented star cast. It is probably my first film where such great actors are sharing screen space. I am sure people will love the songs of the film.”

Noorani Chehra will also mark the debut of Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon. It also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is garnering love for his role as Laila in the high octane actioner Heropanti 2. The actor also has Tiku Weds Sheru in his kitty, the shoot of which he recently wrapped up. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and also stars Avneet Kaur.

He also has Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha’s quirky comedy Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar and Sabbir Khan’s supernatural horror Adbhut alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:34 AM IST