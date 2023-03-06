Nawazuddin Siddiqui BREAKS SILENCE on row with estranged wife Aaliya: 'She gets paid ₹10 lakh per month'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Instagram

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been in news for all the wrong reasons of late, has finally opened up on his row with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

The actor issued an official statement on the entire controversy after Aaliya claimed recently that Nawazuddin and his family had kicked her out of their house along with their children and that they had nowhere to go.

Nawazuddin stated that he is being termed as the "bad guy" everywhere and that he had been keeping quiet so far because of his kids.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement

On Monday, Nawazuddin finally ended his silence and called the allegations levelled against him by Aaliya as "one-sided" and "manipulated".

He then went on to say that Aaliya has not been staying with him for several years and that they were already divorced, but they had a mutual understanding for their kids.

He then questioned why his kids Shora and Yani were not allowed to go back to Dubai and attend their school. "My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai," he stated.

Read Also Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother stops him from entering his own Versova bungalow to meet sick mother

Aaliya gets paid Rs 10 lakh per month: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin claimed that he has been paying Aaliya around Rs 10 lakh every month for the past two years, and that he has also financed three of her films costing him crores of rupees, only to get her career going.

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 lakh per month for past 2 years and Rs 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids," his statement read.

"She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children," he added.

The actor stated that Aaliya is filing complaints and cases against him only for money. "It’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand," he wrote.

Nawazuddin reacts to Aaliya's allegations

Opening up on Aaliya's claims that the actor threw her and the kids out of his house, Nawazuddin stated that the kids have been staying with their grandmother whenever they visit India. "How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing?" he asked.

He then slammed Aaliya for dragging their kids into the controversy only to malign the actor's image and spoil his career.

"Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora and Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary," he stated.