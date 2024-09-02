 Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNavya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'

Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad to study for two years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad to study BPGP MBA for two years. She took to her social media handle to announce the news of her admission. However, she quickly faced harsh trolling on social media, with netizens alleging that her admission was secured through 'influence' and 'quota.'

Reacting to the trolls, Navya shared a photo with her coach, who helped her to crack CAT/IAT entrance exams. She wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching & preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the BEST teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Check it out:

Read Also
Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda Parted Ways After Dating For Almost 2 Years?
article-image

Navya also responded to a netizen, who commented that she got admission due to to her influence. According to Reddit, the star kid messaged the netizen on Instagram and wrote, "It's a 2 year Blended Post Graduate Program! Please visit their website for further details regarding admissions criteria & syllabus thank you for your wishes!"

FPJ Shorts
New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know
New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know
Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police Recover Lighter Pistol
Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police Recover Lighter Pistol
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details
Mumbai: Don't Miss Out! Apply For VESCOA's Five-Year B.Arch Program By September 11
Mumbai: Don't Miss Out! Apply For VESCOA's Five-Year B.Arch Program By September 11

Take a look:

Navya Nanda messaging everyone!
byu/Serious-Attempt9515 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On Monday, an IIM Ahmedabad professor claimed that Navya had a 'solid CV.' "She got solid CV btw*. U don't necessarily need CAT. Link**. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIMA," she wrote on X.

Earlier, Navya shared the photos from IIM and wrote, "Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026."

Read Also
Navya Naveli Nanda: 'A Lot Of Opportunities I Got Are Because Of My Privileged Background'
article-image

Navya has often expressed that she has never considered acting as a career, despite coming from a filmy background. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli, a non-profit organization focused on women's empowerment.

She also co-founded Aara Health, which is a women-centric health tech company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In White Swimsuit During Saudi Arabia Getaway

Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In White Swimsuit During Saudi Arabia Getaway

Salman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite...

Salman Khan's Ex-Somy Ali On Bollywood's Toxicity Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Visiting Man's Suite...

Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'

Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie

Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie