Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad to study BPGP MBA for two years. She took to her social media handle to announce the news of her admission. However, she quickly faced harsh trolling on social media, with netizens alleging that her admission was secured through 'influence' and 'quota.'

Reacting to the trolls, Navya shared a photo with her coach, who helped her to crack CAT/IAT entrance exams. She wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching & preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the BEST teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Navya also responded to a netizen, who commented that she got admission due to to her influence. According to Reddit, the star kid messaged the netizen on Instagram and wrote, "It's a 2 year Blended Post Graduate Program! Please visit their website for further details regarding admissions criteria & syllabus thank you for your wishes!"

On Monday, an IIM Ahmedabad professor claimed that Navya had a 'solid CV.' "She got solid CV btw*. U don't necessarily need CAT. Link**. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIMA," she wrote on X.

Earlier, Navya shared the photos from IIM and wrote, "Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026."

Navya has often expressed that she has never considered acting as a career, despite coming from a filmy background. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli, a non-profit organization focused on women's empowerment.

She also co-founded Aara Health, which is a women-centric health tech company.