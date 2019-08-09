National Film Awards 2019: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Uri bag wins in top categories

New Delhi: The winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced as the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.
Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.
"They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," said Javadekar.
Here is the complete list of Winners:
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Film On Social Issues: Pad Man
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Best Choreography: Padamaavat
Best Music Direction: Padmaavat
Best Background Music: Uri
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
