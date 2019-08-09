National Film Awards 2019: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Uri bag wins in top categories

New Delhi: The winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced as the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

"They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," said Javadekar.

Here is the complete list of Winners:

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Film On Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Best Choreography: Padamaavat

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat

Best Background Music: Uri

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak