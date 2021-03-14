National Award-winning Gujarati film, Hellaro, sparks interest among academicians globally

Actress Jagruti Thakore, who performed the role of an older woman Rudi in the movie, had faced a unique challenge while shooting for the film. I have been performing garba for more than two decades in Ahmedabad. But, in the film, my character stops the other women from performing garba. So, the most difficult task for me was not to be able to dance when the dhol was played. It was only in the last couple of sequences that I get to dance too…thankfully,” quips Jagruti with her infectious smile. An industry veteran, Jagruti has worked in films, theatre, television serials, documentaries, etc. “Hellaro has been the culmination of my work so far and has yielded phenomenal success…jiska nasha abhi tak hai.”

Costume Designer Niki Joshi was only beginning to venture into films when Hellaro came her way. Not only was she entrusted with designing and creating costumes for the cast, she had to do it “in a very short span of time.” A single mother, Niki took up the project as a challenge and a diversion from a personal crisis she was tackling and…succeeded. “I had roped in local tailors from Bhuj, Anjar, Bhachau, Nakhtrana and Ahmedabad to create the costumes. The co-ordination was challenging given the shooting was taking place in the middle of the desert in Kutchh with limited resources. At the end, it was all worth it though!” feels Niki Joshi.

Production Designer Sheel Thakore recalls the days when, with her team, she was “preparing the sets for the film in the scorching heat and with limited infrastructure.” She too had roped in local artisans for the work and the biggest challenge she faced was “coordinating with different kinds of people in the area.”

The entire cast and crew of Hellaro came together to overcome personal and professional challenges to deliver a film that millions could identify with. Hellaro’s story is not just about women in a village in Kutch, it’s about overcoming bias, winning gender battles, making a point and succeeding even amidst all odds. It’s this commonality that transcends religions, languages, borders even nationality that makes Hellaro such a global movie. Little wonder then that an Italian has taken up as a thesis a film which, for once, makes for the perfect academic assignment.