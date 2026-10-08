 Nana Patekar Death: 'Jeene Ko Dil Nahi Kar Raha'; Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Recalls Late Actor Called Her For Song Shoot After Tanushree Dutta's Exit - Video
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Nana Patekar Death: 'Jeene Ko Dil Nahi Kar Raha'; Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Recalls Late Actor Called Her For Song Shoot After Tanushree Dutta's Exit - Video

Mourning Nana Patekar's death, Rakhi Sawant recalled shooting a song for Horn Ok Pleassss despite having a fever. She claimed Patekar called her after Tanushree Dutta left the set and urged her to join the shoot. Speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai, Rakhi praised the late actor, calling him a good person and Maharashtra's pride.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Nana Patekar Death: 'Jeene Ko Dil Nahi Kar Raha'; Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down, Recalls Late Actor Called Her For Song Shoot After Tanushree Dutta's Exit - Video
Rakhi Sawant Mourns Demise Of Nana Patekar | YouTube / Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's death has shocked one and all. His friends and colleagues in the film industry are mourning his demise. Actress Rakhi Sawant, who had worked with him in a song in the film Horn Ok Pleassss, was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai, and she broke down while talking to them. Rakhi said, "Mera Nana chala gaya." The actress claimed that the veteran actor was her good friend.

Rakhi further revealed that when her mother had passed away, Nana had called her. She said, "Maa meri guzarne ke baad unka phone aaya tha, 'Daro mat Rakhi, main hoon'."

Rakhi Sawant Recalls Song Shoot

Rakhi told the paparazzi that she worked with Nana in a song in the film Horn Ok Pleassss. She revealed, "104 bukhaar tha jab woh khajwi (referring to Tanushree Dutta) set chhodke bhaag gayi thi. Nana Patekar ji ka phone aaya tha, unhone bola ke Rakhi izzat bachale. Maine bola, 'Kya hua Nana ji?' Sab story batayi aur kaha ke gaana karna hai, aaja jaldi. Maine kaha 104 bukhaar hai mujhe, unhone kaha, 'Arre uth tu sherni hai'. Main 104 bukhaar mein uthi woh gaana karne."

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She further praised the veteran actor and called him a 'nek insaan'. Rakhi said that she woke up in the morning and couldn't believe that Nana was no more.

Rakhi Sawant Calls Nana Patekar Maharashtra's Pride

Rakhi called the Welcome actor 'Maharashtra ki shaan' and said, "Hindu-Muslim mein kabhi farak nahi kiya uss aadmi ne. Dil toot gaya mera. Jeene ko dil nahi kar raha."

She also recollected how a few years ago, she woke up and even Sridevi had passed away. The actress asked the people on the road about Nana's death and said that everyone was sad about it.

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Nana Patekar's Upcoming Movie

Nana will next be seen in Shakti Shalini. The film was supposed to release in December this year, but it has reportedly been postponed.

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