Nana Patekar Last Movie: Veteran Actor's Final Film To Be Aneet Padda Starrer Shakti Shalini

Nana Patekar Last Movie | YouTube / Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. His death has shocked his friends and colleagues in the film industry. In his career spanning nearly five decades, the actor featured in around 90 films, and in 2026 also, we have already watched him in two films and one web series.

Nana Patekar's Releases In 2026

Patekar's first release this year was O'Romeo, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The veteran actor had a small but pivotal role in the movie and impressed one and all.

He was later seen in Subedaar, which starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and Patekar had a cameo in it.

His third project this year was the OTT series Sankalp, directed by Prakash Jha. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player.

Nana Patekar's Last Movie

Well, Patekar's last movie is going to be Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and it is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Shakti Shalini, which is the next film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, also stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa.

According to some reports, he will also be seen in Maddock Films' Eetha. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, and there's no confirmation about Patekar featuring in the movie.

So, for now, we can expect Shakti Shalini to be his final big-screen outing.

Shakti Shalini Director Remembers Nana Patekar

Aditya penned a long note about Patekar and recollected the days he spent with the veteran actor at his farmhouse. The filmmaker wrote, "I remember this photograph I took of him at his Pune farmhouse. He had tied this swing himself to a tree and was simply enjoying the moment, completely carefree. This is how I would like to remember him. Full of life, curiosity and that wonderful childlike spirit.. Rest in peace Nana Kaka.."

Shakti Shalini was slated to release in December this year, but reportedly, it has been postponed.