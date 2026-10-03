‘Pati Chor’: Rakhi Sawant Takes Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured GF Komal Rani, Warns ‘Main Sunita Ahuja Nahi Hoon’ - VIDEO | Instagram

Rakhi Sawant has once again taken aim at Govinda and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, calling the latter “pati chor” after she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Rakhi also warned Swarnkar against picking a fight with her, saying she was not Sunita Ahuja, who, according to her, does not respond to such remarks. Addressing the paparazzi, Rakhi said, “Govinda ji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse.”

Rakhi further criticised Govinda over the reported strain in his relationship with Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to the actor for nearly four decades. Taking a sarcastic dig at Swarnkar, she asked, “Ye Komal kaun hai? Ye choopa laga rahi hai kya?” Reacting to Swarnkar's alleged remarks about her and other celebrities, Rakhi added, “Ye mere bare m bakwas kar rahi hai, aur bhi celebs ke baare mein bakwas kar rahi hai. Chichi bhaiya ne isko ye pankh diye hain.”

Issuing a stern warning to Swarnkar, Rakhi said, “Sun, meri naad mein nahi lagna. Main Sunita nahi hoon, teri dhajjiyan uda ke rakh dungi.” She also took a dig at Swarnkar's alleged association with Govinda, calling her “pati chor”.

When the paparazzi asked Rakhi about Swarnkar reportedly flaunting sindoor, she reacted sarcastically, asking, “Han, Chichi bhaiya ke naam ka sindoor?” Rakhi also jokingly asked Govinda to return Rs. 65,999, claiming that she had spent the amount watching his films over the years as a fan of the actor.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s nearly four-decade marriage has been under scrutiny amid reports of marital discord and rumours linking the actor to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita filed for divorce in 2024 but withdrew her petition in August 2026. She later alleged that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry, a claim dismissed by the actor’s manager. Komal has maintained that her association with Govinda is professional, while the rumours intensified after they were spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja. Neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed a romantic relationship.