'Chichi Bhaiya, Kya Ho Gaya Aapko?': Rakhi Sawant Slams Govinda Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani - VIDEO | Instagram/X

Actress Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Bollywood star Govinda seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani. Questioning the actor for visiting the famous Ganpati pandal with another woman instead of his wife, Sunita Ahuja, Rakhi urged him to resolve their differences and mend their relationship.

Rakhi Sawant Slams Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani

In a recent video, Rakhi said, "Ye bahot galat baat hai Govinda ji. Apni biwi ko le ke jana chahiye, jiske sath aap 40 saal gujare." Addressing Govinda, Rakhi questioned his decision to visit Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani. She said, "Are Chichi bhaiya, kya ho gaya aapko? Itne bade Lalbaugcha ke Ganpati mein aap wo Rupa, Komal... ko lekar gaye."

In another video, Rakhi questioned why Govinda was seen with another woman when he was already married. She asked, "Kaun hai wo? Aap apni biwi ko lekar ghumo na, Sunita ji ko."

Rakhi further reminded Govinda that he had spent 40 years with Sunita and that the couple shared two children. Urging him to let go of their differences, she said, "Wo bhi khamosh ho gayi hai. Subh ka bhula shaam ko ghar aa jaye to usko bhula nahi kehte. Aap sab kuch bhul jao yar."

Rakhi once again appealed to the veteran actor to reconcile with Sunita, questioning why he had not visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his wife.

Govinda visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor arrived at the pandal in the evening with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja had offered prayers there separately in the morning. The following day, Sunita appeared to take a dig at the situation during a paparazzi interaction at Mumbai airport, saying, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan.” However, she did not directly mention Govinda or Komal.