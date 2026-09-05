'Bhot Si Baatein Aasman Mein Likh Di Gayi Hain': Govinda Indirectly Addresses Wife Sunita Ahuja's Allegations, Seeks Fans' Support At Dahi Handi Event In Mumbai- VIDEO

Govinda Indirectly Addresses Wife Sunita Ahuja's Allegations, Seeks Fans' Support At Dahi Handi Event In Mumbai- VIDEO |

Bollywood actor Govinda participated in the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event, where he appeared to indirectly address the allegations made against him by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. While speaking about the cultural significance of the event, the actor urged fans to continue supporting him and expressed hope that he can move forward in his life. He also revealed that he is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming films, including Roopa.

Govinda first spoke about the significance of the event, saying, "When this endeavour is taking place, it is not just a game... We all have to carry forward the heritage of our country. We must keep in mind how we can move ahead within the entire world (as translated)." He then appeared to indirectly address the "cheating" allegations made against him by Sunita.

Govinda said, "Bhot si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main prarthana karta hoon ki wo clean up ho aur Govinda usko clear up kar paye." He further urged his fans for their support, saying, "Aaplog ka sahyog chahiye, sath chahiye."

The actor went on to thank his fans and followers for continuously supporting him. He also announced his return to cinema with Roopa and Duniyadari. Govinda concluded by seeking his fans' blessings, saying, "Govinda aage nikal paye aisi prarthana kijiye."

Sunita Ahuja’s comments on Govinda’s alleged affairs began making headlines in 2025, when she spoke about rumours of his link-up with a Marathi actress. In June 2026, she claimed on Lock Upp that Govinda had “countless flings over the years” and said, “Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn't it?” However, in a July 2026 interview, Sunita said she still loved and trusted him, adding, “Woh 50 jagah bhi jaaye mujhe pata hai woh mere paas hi aayega.” The latest escalation came after Sunita commented on his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar's appearance. Govinda hit back, asking her to “stay within your limits” and accusing her of trying to damage his reputation and his comeback film.