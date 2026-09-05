Thane Dahi Handi 2026: Ten Govindas Hospitalised After Accidents; 65-Year-Old Suffers Head Trauma

Govindas were injured during human pyramid formations at Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane on Friday | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Thane, September 5, 2026: Ten human pyramid participants, or Govindas, were hospitalised across two major civic facilities in Thane following multiple accidents during the Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday. Among those injured is a 65-year-old man who sustained a serious head trauma during the manoeuvres.

Medical teams at both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and the Civil Hospital in Thane were placed on high alert as casualties were brought in throughout the evening. While the majority of the injured sustained minor contusions and soft-tissue trauma, doctors confirmed at least two high-risk cases involving severe spinal, cranial, and orthopaedic injuries.

Injuries At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, four victims are undergoing emergency evaluation and treatment. One of them, Nandkishor Shelar, 65, was admitted with head trauma; currently under specialised neurological observation.

Another patient, Jatin Patil, 30, sustained neck and lumbar spine injuries following a fall from the upper tiers and is being evaluated for spinal trauma. Jatin Keshari, 31, has been admitted after suffering from lower back injuries. Another patient, Nikhil Yadav, 35, is undergoing outpatient treatment for minor lacerations to his left hand.

Six Admitted At Civil Hospital

At the Civil Hospital, six people have been admitted, with one patient, Omkar Shinde, 25, diagnosed with a severe fracture in his right leg. He is slated for orthopaedic alignment and cast placement. Five others are being treated for minor back and superficial injuries.

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Safety Measures Reiterated

Civic authorities reiterated that mandatory safety gear, including helmets, chest guards, and adequate safety harnesses, remains critical for human pyramid formulations above five tiers.

Hospital representatives confirmed that four participants with minor injuries are expected to be discharged shortly, while medical teams continue to monitor those with fractures, spinal trauma, and head injuries.

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