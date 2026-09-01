Govinda To Participate In Rise And Fall Season 2, Actor In Final Stages Of Negotiations Amid Feud With Sunita Ahuja: Report

Actor Govinda could be heading into the reality television space as a contestant. Yes, you read that right. He has reportedly been approached to participate in the second season of Rise And Fall. If the discussions materialise, the reality show could mark Govinda’s debut as a contestant on a reality TV series. The actor has previously hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke and has made guest appearances on several popular reality shows.

According to a report in Variety India, Govinda is excited about the opportunity and is currently in the process of finalising the deal.

The first season was hosted by Ashneer Grover, with Arjun Bijlani emerging as the winner. However, there is currently no official confirmation from Govinda or the makers regarding his participation in the second season.

Govinda has had several associations with reality television over the years. He hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke and later appeared on Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa. He had visited the show during Sunita Ahuja’s stint to take her home on her exit. Sunita had reportedly left the show citing health reasons.

Apart from these appearances, Govinda has also featured as a guest on shows such as Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's feud

Govinda's personal life has been under the spotlight amid reports surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The couple’s relationship has been the subject of speculation following Sunita’s comments about Govinda’s alleged closeness with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkr, who is associated with his upcoming film.

Sunita had reportedly called Govinda ‘Komal Rani’s sugar daddy’. Following the remarks, Govinda warned her to be mindful of her words.

Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024 at the Bandra Family Court, reportedly citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. She later withdrew the petition.

About Rise And Fall

Rise And Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British reality show of the same name. The first season featured contestants from different backgrounds, including Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Arush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Aditya Narayan, Arbaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma, among others.