Govinda Skips Family Raksha Bandhan Celebration Amid Feud With Sunita Ahuja; Tina Shares Photos With Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh

Actor Govinda was notably absent from his family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year, with his daughter Tina Ahuja sharing pictures from the gathering that did not feature him. The photos showed Tina celebrating the festival with her mother, Sunita Ahuja , brother Yashvardhan Ahuja, and cousins Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh.

Tina gave fans a glimpse of the intimate family celebration through a series of pictures and videos shared on social media. In one of the photos, she posed with Yashvardhan and Sunita, while other moments from the festivities featured Krushna and Arti.

Tina was dressed in a yellow traditional outfit, while Yashvardhan wore red and Sunita opted for white. The family members smiled for the camera as they came together to mark Raksha Bandhan.

Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Tina captioned the post: “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.”

She also posted a video showing herself tying a rakhi to Yashvardhan. Other clips captured her celebrating with Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh.

However, Govinda’s absence from the pictures has drawn attention, particularly as his relationship with Sunita has recently been under public scrutiny. The couple’s marriage has been the subject of speculation following a series of reports and public comments.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage Under Scrutiny

The speculation intensified after Sunita spoke publicly about alleged problems in her marriage to Govinda. She had also alleged that the actor was involved with another actress.

The situation attracted further attention after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his upcoming film’s co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar, despite the allegations made by Sunita.

Sunita later made headlines after she was seen outside a family court in Mumbai with her son Yashvardhan. Reports claimed that she had filed for divorce in 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the petition was subsequently withdrawn, according to confirmation from Govinda’s manager.

Govinda has denied the allegations and has also responded to Sunita’s public statements, urging caution over discussing their personal matters publicly.