Komal Rani Swarnkar Reacts To Alleged Affair With Govinda, Hits Back At Critics: 'Have No Interest In Taking Lessons On Sindoor, Marriage'

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar hit back at those questioning her association with actor Govinda amid ongoing speculation about their alleged relationship. The actress strongly criticised people commenting on their personal lives and questioned why their appearances together had become a subject of public discussion.

Komal took to Instagram stories on Friday (October 2) and shared a lengthy note addressing the allegations. She questioned celebrities who, according to her, have publicly commented on her and Govinda’s personal lives while remaining silent on several other serious issues.

She wrote, "Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji, and my personal life, and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor's multiple marriages."

"Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it? Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, 'Roopa', become a matter of shame, a national issue or 'Dikhawa' for others? And when these very so called celebrities visit various public places with their own male co-stars to promote their Films. Don't they feel ashamed when they do exactly the same thing themselves?" We announced our film 'Roopa', not a romantic affair".

Komal further questioned those interpreting her public appearances with Govinda as evidence of a personal relationship.

"We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn. Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight. I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships".

She also took aim at those she believes have questioned her character and choices.

"I do not consider such women worthy of judging me-especially those who idolise and support people who have spent their lives drinking all night, indulging in multiple affairs with other men, and even fantasising about one-night stands with three three men in their old age, while publicly humiliating for their own fame to the very husbands they lived with and benefited from throughout their lives. 'I honestly don't give a damn whether these people think I am good person or a bad one'. I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else".

The controversy has also seen reactions from members of the film fraternity, including Kashmera Shah and Divya Khossla, who have criticised Komal's appearances with Govinda and questioned their equation.

Responding to her critics, Komal added, "They behave like man-eaters-women who destroy their husbands' dignity and reputation. Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true, 'Your dignity is in your own hands'. People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed".

The controversy comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, as well as rumours linking the actor with Komal. Govinda has denied being romantically involved with Komal and has maintained that the speculation is an attempt to damage his reputation.

The speculation intensified after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja, leading to renewed discussions about their relationship.