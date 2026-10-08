Nana Patekar Once Smoked 60 Cigarettes Daily: Can Quitting Reverse Years Of Damage To The Heart? | Canva/Rediff

Nana Patekar, one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. Patekar delivered memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Welcome and Natsamrat. His performance in Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has also received several other honours during his long career. The actor remained fit, even in his 70s, but he was a smoker until he quit at the age of 56.

Nana Patekar has often spoken about his simple lifestyle and disciplined approach to life. The veteran actor has also previously revealed that he once smoked as many as 60 cigarettes a day before eventually quitting the habit. His experience highlights an important health question: can quitting smoking actually reverse years of damage to the heart? The answer is yes, quitting smoking reverses significant amounts of arterial and heart damage over time. Let's understand in detail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nana Patekar once smoked 60 cigarettes daily

One of India's most legendary actors, Nana Patekar once revealed that he smoked 60 cigarettes on a daily basis until he quit at the age of 56. The actor passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. Nana Patekar kept a simple, grounded and active fitness lifestyle. After quitting, Nana Patekar made a major lifestyle change to embrace complete discipline. He focused on everyday strength and staying independent rather than chasing modern gym trends or luxury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smoking and cardiovascular disease risk

Smoking is one of the major preventable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Chemicals in cigarette smoke can damage blood vessels, increase blood pressure and make blood more likely to clot. Long-term smoking can also contribute to the build-up of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke, which leads to the risk of coronary heart disease and having a heart attack dropping by 50 per cent compared to someone who still smokes. Blood vessel lining (endothelial) function also shows clear recovery.

How the body recovers after quitting

The good news is that the body begins to recover after a person quits smoking. Within 20 minutes, heart rate and blood pressure can start moving towards healthier levels. Carbon monoxide levels in the blood also fall, allowing the blood to carry oxygen more efficiently.

Over the following months and years, circulation and lung function can improve, while the risk of cardiovascular disease gradually declines. According to health experts and public-health organisations, people who quit smoking have a substantially lower risk of heart disease compared with those who continue smoking.

Long-term effects of smoking

However, quitting cannot necessarily erase every effect of decades of smoking. If smoking has already caused significant damage to the arteries or heart, some changes may be permanent. The extent of recovery depends on factors such as the duration and intensity of smoking, age, existing health conditions and other lifestyle habits.